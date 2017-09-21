Masked veteran runs across Iowa

(WHO/NBC News) – A man known as “The Masked Veteran” is making a grueling run across Iowa.

On Wednesday Joshua Jorgensen had more than 200 miles in the bag with 80 miles still left to go.

He’s wearing a military-grade gas mask as he runs to raise awareness for veteran suicide rates due to PTSD. Every day, 20 veterans take their own lives as a result of PTSD and untreated depression.

“The struggle, you know, to me it’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself to these endurance events, but it’s also become a symbol of what these veterans struggle with when they’re struggling with PTSD,” he says.

