Mexicans grow desperate for missing victims

MEXICO CITY (AP) -Outside a collapsed seven-story office building in Mexico City’s trendy Roma Norte district, people have been camped out in tents and on folding chairs since Tuesday’s deadly earthquake, anxiously awaiting word of their loved ones.

They’re increasingly worried three days into the rescue effort — and also getting frustrated with what they say is a lack of information from authorities.

Patricia Fernandez says her 27-year-old nephew Ivan Colin Fernandez works as an accountant in the seven-story building, which pancaked to the ground.

She says the last time they got an update was late yesterday: That about 14 people were believed to be alive inside, and only three had gotten out.

Fernandez embraced the man’s mother, her sister, who wept without stop into Fernandez’s black fleece sweater.

She says she wants more information. In her words, “I think what kills us most is the desperation of not knowing anything.”