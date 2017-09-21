Mexicans grow desperate for missing victims

By Published: Updated:

 

 

Rescue personnel work on the rescue of a trapped child at the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen primary schoool in Mexico City, Sept. 20, 2017. A wing of the school collapsed after a powerful earthquake jolted central Mexico on Tuesday, killing scores of children and trapping others. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

MEXICO CITY (AP) -Outside a collapsed seven-story office building in Mexico City’s trendy Roma Norte district, people have been camped out in tents and on folding chairs since Tuesday’s deadly earthquake, anxiously awaiting word of their loved ones.

They’re increasingly worried three days into the rescue effort — and also getting frustrated with what they say is a lack of information from authorities.

Patricia Fernandez says her 27-year-old nephew Ivan Colin Fernandez works as an accountant in the seven-story building, which pancaked to the ground.

She says the last time they got an update was late yesterday: That about 14 people were believed to be alive inside, and only three had gotten out.

Fernandez embraced the man’s mother, her sister, who wept without stop into Fernandez’s black fleece sweater.

She says she wants more information. In her words, “I think what kills us most is the desperation of not knowing anything.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s