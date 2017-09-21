Mexico rescuers say close to trapped girl

Rescue workers rest during search operations at the Unidad Habitacional Tlalpan 1-C in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake has stunned central Mexico, killing more than 200 people as buildings collapsed in plumes of dust. (AP Photo/Miguel Tovar)

The earthquake damaged wall of a home stands in Tlayacapan, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Workers rescue a religious statue from the heavily damaged former convent of San Juan Bautista, in Tlayacapan, Morelos state, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

Rescue personnel work on a collapsed building, a day after a devastating 7.1 earthquake, in the Del Valle neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2107. Efforts continue at the scenes of dozens of collapsed buildings, where firefighters, police, soldiers and civilians continue their search to reach the living. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

A volunteer and his dog help transport food to emergency personnel helping with the search for survivors in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico dealing a devastating amount of damage to buildings in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

Locals climb aboard a truck for transporting volunteers to sites affected by a 7.1 earthquake in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico dealing a devastating amount of damage to buildings in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

Emergency personnel search for survivors in a collapsed building in Mexico City, Mexico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck southern Mexico dealing a devastating amount of damage to buildings in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Anthony Vazquez)

A resident uses a cell phone light to show a pile of fallen brick, inside an earthquake damaged building in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The fifteen families who lived in the building are either camping out front or have gone to stay with relatives after they say inspectors declared it unsafe. Pointing to decades of neglect by the building's rental corporation, they say they will camp out indefinitely, insisting that the government recognize their rights to the property and provide them a suitable place to live.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Food sits atop a folding table as five families prepare to sleep under tarps on the sidewalk outside their earthquake damaged building in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Residents said inspectors declared their building unsafe and the fifteen families who lived there are either camping out front or have gone to stay with relatives. Pointing to decades of neglect by the building's rental corporation, they say they will camp out indefinitely, insisting that the government recognize their rights to the property and provide them a suitable place to live.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A group of men calling themselves the Insurgentes Brigade arrive carrying beams of wood to offer their services at a site of earthquake damage in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A young couple, dust masks pulled down, holds hands as they walk down a street in the Condesa neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the earthquake rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A volunteer carries shovels as he crosses from the Condesa neighborhood into neighboring Roma, in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the earthquake rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Volunteers offering their services at sites of earthquake damage mingle with people taking donations of pet food to a collection center, as they walk along Insurgentes Avenue in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Volunteers carry donated goods through a rainstorm, in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A young woman stands on a street corner with her belongings after having to abandon her earthquake damaged apartment building, in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. President Enrique Pena Nieto declared three days of national mourning even as authorities made rescuing the trapped and treating the wounded their priority. "Every minute counts to save lives," Pena Nieto tweeted. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

An ambulance drives through the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets, after a 7.1 earthquake, looking for ways to help in the rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A group of men calling themselves the Insurgentes Brigade arrive carrying beams of wood to offer their services at a site of earthquake damage in the Roma neighborhood in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. City residents are roaming the streets looking for ways to help in the rescue and recovery effort, and thousands have participated in removing debris, organizing donations, directing traffic, and distributing food and water. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Volunteers receive emergency supplies in the earthquake stricken Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. Efforts continue at the scenes of dozens of collapsed buildings, where firefighters, police, soldiers and civilians continue their search to reach the living. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

Onlookers applaud as people raise a Mexican flag marked with the words "Mexico is on its feet," at the site of a collapsed apartment building in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A rescue worker climbs up into an apartment building whose first four floors collapsed in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A rescue worker walks in front of an apartment building whose first four floors collapsed, in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

A rescue worker talks with others below as he stands inside an apartment building whose first four floors collapsed, in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)