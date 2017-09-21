Mexico rescuers say close to trapped girl

A rescue worker walks in front of an apartment building whose first four floors collapsed, in the Lindavista neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. People by the millions rushed from homes and offices across central Mexico, after a 7.1 earthquake, sometimes watching as buildings they had just fled fell behind them with an eruption of dust and debris. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Vladimir Navarro has spent the night working at the site of a collapsed school in Mexico City where rescuers are still trying to free a trapped girl and any other survivors.

The university worker says he’s exhausted and is going to sleep for a few hours and then return. Navarro says rescuers are “just meters away from getting to the children,” but the rubble is unstable and they can’t access it until it is shored up.

In his words: “Taking any decision is dangerous.” Navarro says they need a large crane to come in and help. Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake collapsed the school and dozens of other buildings in Mexico City, and killed at least 245 people.

Mexico City Earthquake

