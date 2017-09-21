Officials: No missing child at collapsed Mexican school

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexico’s navy says there are no missing children at a collapsed Mexico City school where rescuers have been hunting for a girl they believed to be trapped.

Assistant Navy Secretary Angel Enrique Sarmiento says there is evidence of a person who may still alive, but he says it’s probably a school worker.

The search for the supposedly missing girl has been a focus of attention across the country as a symbol of hope following Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 earthquake.

Sarmiento says 11 children were rescued alive after the quake, while 19 children and six adults died.