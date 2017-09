DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are on the scene of a shooting in the Five Oaks neighborhood.

Police were called to the scene in the first block of Five Oaks Avenue around 10:30 Thursday morning on the west side of Dayton.

Montgomery County Dispatchers tell 2 NEWS a man called 911 and said a man had been shot behind a house.

Police detectives are now on the scene as well.

