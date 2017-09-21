Police department growing beards for good cause

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – The Huber Heights Police Division is allowing uniformed personnel to grow facial hair during the months of October and November.

The officers who participate have to make a $50 donation to the Pink Ribbon Girls.

In a Facebook post from Monday, the department says the effort is in cooperation with the FOP 161.

The donation in October goes to the Pink Ribbon girls but for the month of November, officers may give another $50 to another local charity that will be selected by the FOP chapter.