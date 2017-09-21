Reds to install additional netting at GABP

Cincinnati Reds stadium
CINCINNATI (WDTN) – The Cincinnati Reds said Thursday they will install additional netting at Great American Ball Park for the 2018 season.

The new netting will extend to the end of each dugout. The existing netting behind home plate will be replaced.

The Reds’ say their ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans.

The expanded netting will be installed during the offseason and will be in place by Opening Day 2018.

The club said the existing netting meets Major League Baseball’s recommended guidelines, and the new netting will go beyond the standards established by the Commissioner’s Office.

The announcement came one day after a young girl was hit by a 105 mph foul ball at Yankee Stadium Wednesday.

That young girl’s father said Thursday she will be okay but some players at Yankee Stadium Wednesday night were reduced to tears after the incident.

