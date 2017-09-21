Riverside approves sale of land for medical marijuana plant

By Published:
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Riverside City Council members approved plans for a medical marijuana grow facility in a 4 to 2 vote Thursday, with the Mayor voting in favor of the plant.

About a half a dozen people took to the podium to express their opinions on the plant. The group who spoke were evenly split on people for and against the plant.

The city voted to approve the option to sell 3 acres of land to Farm of Riverside, LLC, which is the company who plans to build the facility and operate it.

The 25,000 square foot proposed facility would employ about 50 people with an average yearly salary of $45,000. The facility would sit near the intersection of Huberville Avenue and Esther Avenue off Harshman Road. It would be a mile down the road from the National Air Force Museum.

One council member spoke on behalf of the museum, saying they don’t want the city to move forward with plans for the marijuana plant.

“No resident has the right to determine,” Jan Pitzer said. “What business comes into this city just as they have no right to who moves in next door to them.”

“I don’t have a problem with medical marijuana,” Crystal Farris said. “I have a problem with you placing the building on the land where you are for that purpose with large fences. It doesn’t fit in our small community.”

The sale will be contingent on Farms of Riverside LLC obtaining a license from the State of Ohio to be one of the 24 cultivators in the state come November. Council members will revisit the issue in two weeks when they have a second reading on the resolution.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s