Riverside to decide on sale of land for medical marijuana plant

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The city of Riverside is expected to vote tonight on the sale of land that would be used for a medical marijuana grow operation.

The city will decide whether to sell three acres of land at the center of fight, near the National Museum of the US Air Force, to the medical marijuana group Farms of Riverside LLC. The sale will be contingent on group being selected as one of the 24 cultivators in the state come November.

Mayor William Flaute said the $1.5 million plant would add 50-70 jobs for the city