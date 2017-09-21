Travelers scramble to adjust plans after hurricanes

This image made available by the NOAA-NASA GOES Project shows tropical weather systems Hurricane Norma, left, on the Pacific Ocean side of Mexico; Jose, center, east of Florida; Tropical Depression 15, second from right, north of South America, and Tropical Storm Lee, right, north of eastern Brazil, on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 at 2:45 p.m. EDT. (NOAA-NASA GOES Project via AP)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The back-to-back hurricanes in the Caribbean has left many travelers rushing to reconfigure their plans.

AAA’s Micki Dudas said those who planned tropical get-aways to the Florida Keys or the Caribbean are now scrambling to rework their plans.

She said their travel agents have been working overtime to re-route passengers.

“Our travel agents have spent lots of hours re-accommodating travelers,” she said.

She said travelers have been feeling “a mixture of obviously frustration, but concern and empathy for the people impacted. No one wants to see their dream vacation destroyed.”

Dudas said if you have an upcoming trip to places that lie in the path of the storm, you should contact your airline, cruise line, tour company, or travel agent immediately to see what your options are.

“Cruise lines have done a phenomenal job of re-accommodating people to other [places] like the western Caribbean, so there are other opportunities to travel, but flexibility is the key,” she said.

And airlines, Dudas said, have also been helpful in assisting with waiving fees.

“A lot of it has to do with how many people involved, are you working with families, and where those re-accommodations make sense,” Dudas said.

“The devastation is going to be long term. It’s not going to be a quick fix.”

 

