Woman hit by car in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman says a man hit her intentionally with a car in Dayton early on Thursday morning.

Police responded to a call of a pedestrian hit in the 300 block of Grafton Avenue near West Grand Avenue just before 5:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The woman told police the man was driving a silver Dodge Charger. The vehicle fled the scene after the crash.

Police have not released information about the extent of the woman’s injuries. She was taken to Grandview Medical Center for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation.