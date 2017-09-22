1 arrested in Dearborn Ave. shooting

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police have made an arrest in connection with a shooting on Dearborn Avenue in Dayton last week.

24-year-old Taevian Harris was arrested Sunday.

Harris is being held in the Montgomery County Jail. Detectives believe Harris is the same person that pointed a weapon at officers as they arrived on the scene.

Major Eric Henderson of the Dayton Police Department said on September 13 officers were in the area of McCabe Avenue and Groveland Avenue when they heard gunshots.

When they turned onto McCabe they saw one person point a weapon at them and fire one shot. Officers then saw another person, later identified as Deandre Thomas, lying on the ground.

Those officers did not pursue Harris, instead attempting to perform life-saving measures on the person on the ground. Henderson says medics were called and pronounced Thomas dead shortly after their arrival.

Police released video from a police cruiser camera Friday.

In the video, you can hear an officer yell shots fired and yell for help. The video continues with the police cruiser parked on the street. A second car arrives thirty-seconds later and can be seen going to help the victim.