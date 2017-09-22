13-year-old accused in kidnapping & rape plot

FREDERICK, Md. (WBAL) – Authorities in Frederick, Maryland have charged two young men with kidnapping and raping a classmate. Police said a third suspect remains at large.

Police said the victim was grabbed by three young men while she was walking home on September 2nd.

“All three males took her into a car at knifepoint and took her to another apartment in the area, at which point, two of the males allegedly raped her,” Frederick police Detective Sgt. Andrew Alcorn said.

Police said the victim identified two of the suspects as classmates, Edgar Natanal Chicas-Hernandez, 17, and Victor Antonio Gonzalez-Gutierres, 19. Police said the victim wasn’t able to identify the third suspect, who had his face covered.

Police learned through the investigation that a 13-year-old female acquaintance of the victim might have orchestrated the incident.

“We believe that the younger acquaintance did know that this was going to occur,” Alcorn said.

According to charging documents, the acquaintance contacted the victim’s boyfriend on social media a few days before the attack, saying she had someone who was going to rape and extort money from the victim. The girl asked if he wanted to be part of her plan because “it will be fun.”