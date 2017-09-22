2 men arrested after drug bust

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two men are facing federal charges after a surveillance operation by a drug task force.

25-year-old Jorge Enriquez and 34-year-old Jose Sloss are being held in the Butler County Jail.

Both men face federal charges in U.S. District Court in Dayton.

A Special Agent with Homeland Security filed a report involving the arrests of Enriquez and Sloss.

The report indicates an investigation began near Miller Lane in Butler Township involving the Homeland Security Investigations Border Enforcement Security Task Force.

It began on June 12th, when agents began watching Jose Sloss who was staying at the Extended Stay America on Miller Lane.

A check of Sloss’ name revealed he had been detained on four separate occassions for trying to bring drugs from Mexio into the United States, including 44 kilograms of marijuana during one stop in Texas.

Over the course of several days, agents watched Sloss and Jorge Enriquez as they traveled to several areas both in and outside the Miami Valley.

After several days of surveillance, agents obtained a warrant to place an electronic monitoring device on the truck used by the two men.

The surveillance continued until June 22nd, when the Ohio State Highway Patrol pulled over the truck while Enriquez was driving. Troopers cited Enriquez for going 80 miles per hour in a 70 mile per hour zone.

Troopers searched the truck and found marijuana and three kilos of a narcotic.

Enriquez spoke to agents at the scene and admitted to trafficking several kilos of cocaine. He also told agents there was more than $200,000 and a handgun at the hotel room on Miller Lane.

Agents searched the room, taking Sloss into custody. Inside the room, agents found a large amount of cash and a loaded handgum.

Enriquez told agents he had brought 14 kilos of cocaine to Dayton, and had already sold 11 kilos. He said he sold some of the drugs to a dealer in Detroit, Michigan. Enriquez said he also took cocaine to Indianapolis and Chillicothe.

He also said he had sold two kilos of cocaine to a dealer in Dayton, with plans to sell another kilo in the coming days.

Enriquez is scheduled for trial on October 30th. He was arraigned on September 1st on two charges:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Enriquez pleaded not guilty at his arraignment.

Court documents did not indicate when Sloss was due in court.