4-year-old found after massive search

KENYON, Minn. (KTTC) – A 4-year-old Minnesota girl was found safe early Wednesday morning after she disappeared Tuesday evening from her home.

The Rice County Sheriff’s Office says 4-year-old Sawyer Hanson was found at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday about half a mile north of her home.

Hundreds eventually joined the search.

According to Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, Hanson eventually walked out of a cornfield that had not been searched yet. Some family friends then saw her and took her to an officer.

“She’s been checked out. She’s smiling. She’s just mad she lost the cat,” said Sheriff Dunn.