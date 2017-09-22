Algae on river flowing into Lake Erie prompts warning

The City of Toledo water intake crib is surrounded by algae, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014, in Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio. More tests are needed to ensure that toxins are out of Toledo's water supply, the mayor said Sunday, instructing the 400,000 people in the region to avoid drinking tap water for a second day. Toledo officials issued the warning early Saturday after tests at one treatment plant showed two sample readings for microcystin above the standard for consumption, possibly because of algae on Lake Erie. (AP Photo/Haraz N. Ghanbari)
FILE The City of Toledo water intake crib is surrounded by algae, Sunday, Aug. 3, 2014, in Lake Erie, about 2.5 miles off the shore of Curtice, Ohio.

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Health officials in Ohio are telling children, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions not to swim in the river that flows through Toledo because of an algae outbreak.

The Maumee River along the city’s downtown waterfront has turned unsightly shades of green the past few days, leading local health officials to issue a recreational advisory Thursday.

Algae blooms can produce toxins. Three years ago, blooms on Lake Erie contaminated Toledo’s drinking water for more than 400,000 people for just over two days. But officials say the current algae outbreak on the river isn’t affecting the drinking water.

Researchers think it is linked to a larger algae bloom on Lake Erie along with slow currents and high phosphorus levels in the river.

