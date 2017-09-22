Dayton students march against violence

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Students from the Dayton Jobs Corps Center marched silently to make sure their message was heard loud and clear.

“The message is: “we have to come together,” said Career Success Director Willie Love. “Love drowns out hate and to have our young people, who are in the midst of the violence, to take a stance is very important.”

Friday, a group of almost 200 students involved in a national Youth 2 Youth: Partners 4 Peace initiative walked silently from the Day Jobs Corps Center to West Town, through some neighborhoods notably affected by violence.

Leading up to the march, students engaged in anti-violence activities throughout the week, including guest speakers, a relationship-building basketball match up between the school team and a group of Dayton Police and a presentation from a Job Corps student who lost his leg from violence.

The Friday march was planned to coincide with International Day of Peace, symbolizing violence’s affect of people around the world.

“Violence transcends all races, genders,” said Love. “It affects all of us and all of the communities, no matter the economic status, violence has affected all.”

You can learn more about the Youth 2 Youth initiative here.