Drug bust nets 20 pounds of marijuana, cash, gun

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force arrested one man after searching a Trotwood home Thursday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old Steven Gambill was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail after a raid and search of his home in the 7000 block of Post Town Road Thursday.

Inside the home, investigators found approximately 20 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and $15,000 in cash.

Gambill is in the Montgomery County Jail facing possession of drugs charges.