Firefighters put out flames, resuscitate dog in Dayton apartment fire

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Fire investigators are trying to determine what sparked flames in a Dayton apartment building overnight.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames contained to one apartment unit.

Crews responded just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday to McIntosh Court after the person living in the apartment called for help.

The person living in the apartment and surrounding neighbors were able to safely get out of the building.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the flames. They resuscitated a dog living in the apartment and reunited it with its owner.

Damage where the fire started will keep the resident there from returning home.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.

