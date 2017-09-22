Lawmaker introduces anti-bullying bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – Representative David Greenspan has officially introduced his anti-bullying bill, something he has been pursuing since his son was bullied so badly they had to send him to a school out of state.

When a student bullies someone else and is caught doing it, schools typically have a plan for how to deal with the situation and it often includes suspending the bully.

Greenspan’s bill will do three things to enhance that plan:

the bully would have to attend a community service program.

the bully would have to accept counseling from the school.

offers tutoring to the bully so they don’t fall behind as a result of their suspension.

As part of the bill, victims of bullying also get counseling and tutoring; and it broadens who can be considered a victim to include teachers, administrators and other staff members.

Representative Greenspan says we have to recognize that bullying and intimidation happen beyond educational institutions and that adults participate.

That’s why his bill also increases the penalties for hazing – including the creation of a felony charge for some cases that result in serious injury.