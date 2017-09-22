Local girl donates birthday gifts to hurricane victims

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A local girl from the Miami Valley wanted to give gifts to people in need rather than receive gifts for her birthday.

Eleven-year-old Summer Streit asked her classmates at John Hole Elementary to donate gift cards to help the people affected by the hurricanes.

Streit wanted to do something for the hurricane victims after her family’s house was flooded last year and had to move into a hotel for a short amount of time.

Summer tells 2 NEWS her friends and family raised more than $400 dollars for the hurricane victims.