Local Red Cross volunteer back in town after helping in Texas

By Published: Updated:
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local red cross volunteer is back from duty after spending two weeks on the ground in Texas, helping storm victims.

People there, are still picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands still sleeping in shelters after floodwaters swallowed entire neighborhoods.

Vickie Carraher said she volunteered at shelters in Austin that held as many as 25,000 people. She said storm victims were grateful for help, but as the weeks passed, their moods began to sink.

“It began to get more of an escalation of people who experience depression, who are experiencing severe anxiety and just a loss of hope,” she said. “One woman lost her home in Katrina and moved to Houston – and ten years later, here she is losing her home again, and having to go through that whole process all over again.”

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast as a category four storm causing significant damage and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Carraher said she understood, all too well the feelings of hopelessness and frustration the storm victims felt.

She lost her home, seventeen years ago, to the Xenia tornado in 2000.

She said: “There were people that came to my rescue when I was in need so to be able to give back to individuals and say, Hey I know what you’re feeling and I know that you’re going to make it through.”

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s