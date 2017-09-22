Local Red Cross volunteer back in town after helping in Texas

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A local red cross volunteer is back from duty after spending two weeks on the ground in Texas, helping storm victims.

People there, are still picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

Thousands still sleeping in shelters after floodwaters swallowed entire neighborhoods.

Vickie Carraher said she volunteered at shelters in Austin that held as many as 25,000 people. She said storm victims were grateful for help, but as the weeks passed, their moods began to sink.

“It began to get more of an escalation of people who experience depression, who are experiencing severe anxiety and just a loss of hope,” she said. “One woman lost her home in Katrina and moved to Houston – and ten years later, here she is losing her home again, and having to go through that whole process all over again.”

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast as a category four storm causing significant damage and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Carraher said she understood, all too well the feelings of hopelessness and frustration the storm victims felt.

She lost her home, seventeen years ago, to the Xenia tornado in 2000.

She said: “There were people that came to my rescue when I was in need so to be able to give back to individuals and say, Hey I know what you’re feeling and I know that you’re going to make it through.”