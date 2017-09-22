Middletown man mistakenly leads officers right to his drug paraphernalia

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WLWT) – A Middletown man is in jail after police said he mistakenly allowed officers in and accidentally showed them his drug paraphernalia.

Officers said they went to the 600 block of Crawford Street this week to execute an arrest warrant for Charles Hogg for failure to pay city income tax.

When they arrived, they said they knocked on the door, which was ajar, and Hogg yelled for them to “come on in.”

It wasn’t until police made their way up the stairs, that Hogg realized who they were.

In his room, police said they saw several hypodermic needles, a spoon filled with fluid and damp cotton, which Hogg admitted were all his.

Then, when officers notified him of the warrant, Hogg asked police to retrieve a relevant receipt from his drawer.

When they looked inside, they found the documents along with more drug paraphernalia, including a pipe for smoking crystal meth.

Police said when Hogg realized what was happening, he lowered his head.

Hogg was booked into the Middletown City Jail on several charges including drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia.

All of the contraband was destroyed, police said.