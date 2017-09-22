No seat belt worn in fatal Logan County crash

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A Bellefontaine man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Perry Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 7:30 a.m. Friday.

According to OSP, 23-year-old Ethan Zack was driving a Jeep Wrangler north on S.R. 292 when the SUV ran off the right side of the road near Township Road 141. The vehicle hit a fence post, hit a culvert and flipped over.

The Logan County Coroner pronounced Zack dead at the scene.

OSP says Zack was not wearing a seat belt when the crash happened.

Alcohol is not considered a factor in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

