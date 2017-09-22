Number of game day arrests increasing at Ohio Stadium

COLUMBUS (WMCH) — You may want to think twice about your behavior when you come to watch a football game at Ohio Stadium. Thirty-four arrests have been made in the first two home games so far this year, the majority from underage drinking.

With only five home games left, campus police have already exceeded the number of arrests that were made in the 2016 season.

During the last two home games, 34 arrests were made, where in 2016 there were 32 arrests the entire season.

Last year was the first time the university allowed beer sales inside Ohio Stadium.

Numbers released by the university show prior to alcohol sales in 2015, 14 alcohol-related arrests were made inside the stadium. In 2016, there were 22 arrests. So far this season, officers have already made 21 alcohol-related arrests.

Twenty-one game-day arrests were made during the Oklahoma game. Thirteen arrests were made inside the stadium during the game, and 8 outside the stadium. Thirteen arrests were made during the Army game, 12 inside, and another one outside.

According to university police crime logs, half of these offenses involved underage drinking.

In addition to the 2017 arrests, 9 people were ejected during the Oklahoma game and 5 were ejected during the Army game. Police say no alcohol citations were issued in those ejections.

OSU Police Chief Craig Stone says there are a number of factors that play in to the increase of arrest. Like the time the games are played, the Oklahoma game was a night game and the Army game was also played in the late afternoon.

A new policy in the student section is cracking down on underage drinking.

“With an ID you are only allowed to make one purchase with one drink,” said Chief Stone. “We want to cut down the pass off to people that are not of age.”

OSU police were able to hire four officers with money from the alcohol sales from last season. And they have help from plain-clothed officers patrolling in and outside the stadium.

University police say they just want to keep fans safe and make game day enjoyable for everyone.

View OSU police data below: