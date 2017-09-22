OH-TF1 continues to help hurricane victims

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Members of the Ohio Task Force 1 are actively helping hurricane victims through rescue efforts.

Several members of the OH-TF1 have helped people in Florida and Puerto Rico where hurricanes rolled through the areas.

The government group also prepared a military flight out of Wright Patterson Air Force Base for The Indiana Task Force 1.

Evan Schumann, The Ohio Task Force 1 Program Manager said, “All of Ohio should be proud of the service that OH-TF1’s 225 team members provide.”