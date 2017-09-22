Ohio medical examiner says remains found are human

By Published:
Generic Police LIghts 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio medical examiner says bones found in a bag in Cleveland are human.

A spokesman says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is in the early stages of identifying the skull and portions of arms and legs found by a man pruning trees Wednesday.

Cleveland.com reports the bones were found next to a home where 50-year-old Daniel Sloane was killed and his body dismembered July 1. Some of Sloane’s body parts were found in a trash container west of Cleveland in Lorain. His head, arms and legs were missing.

The Lorain County coroner ruled Sloane’s death a homicide.

Police have said 30-year-old Hector Diaz told his ex-girlfriend he killed Sloane. Diaz killed himself July 2 after being confronted by a SWAT team at an apartment building in Lorain.

READ MORE: Man whose dismembered remains found in trash bin ID’d

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s