Ohio medical examiner says remains found are human

CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio medical examiner says bones found in a bag in Cleveland are human.

A spokesman says the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is in the early stages of identifying the skull and portions of arms and legs found by a man pruning trees Wednesday.

Cleveland.com reports the bones were found next to a home where 50-year-old Daniel Sloane was killed and his body dismembered July 1. Some of Sloane’s body parts were found in a trash container west of Cleveland in Lorain. His head, arms and legs were missing.

The Lorain County coroner ruled Sloane’s death a homicide.

Police have said 30-year-old Hector Diaz told his ex-girlfriend he killed Sloane. Diaz killed himself July 2 after being confronted by a SWAT team at an apartment building in Lorain.

READ MORE: Man whose dismembered remains found in trash bin ID’d