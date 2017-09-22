Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame to induct its Class of 2017

By Published:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2017 class in November.

Officials with the Ohio Department of Veterans Services say the 20 newest members will be inducted in a public ceremony in the Columbus suburb of Dublin on Nov. 9.

The hall was established in 1992 to recognize Ohio veterans who put their skills and abilities to work in their local communities after their military service.

This year’s inductees include veterans from all five branches of the U.S. military.

The 2017 class joins 834 Ohio veterans who have been inducted since 1992. Honorees through the years have included astronauts, community volunteers and former government officials, among others.

The induction will be held at Radiant Life Church in Dublin.

