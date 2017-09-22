Operation Football Band of the Week 5: Beavercreek Marching Beavers

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Congratulations to the Beavercreek marching beavers our Operation Football Indiana Wesleyan University Band of the Week.

Under the direction of matt frost and assistants Marrlyn Strickland, Charlie Booshay, Luara Congrad And Andy Weaver, the marching Beavers are 301 members strong. That’s the largest in school history.

This year’s show is entitled “Madness – The Music of Muse.”

In just two weeks the band will be competing in Chicago then, on October 4th, at Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

 

 

