Original Trix, made with artificial colors, is coming back

By Published:
This photo provided by General Mills shows a box of Classic Trix cereal. Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal. Food maker General Mills said Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017, that Classic Trix will return to supermarket shelves in October. But it will also continue to sell the version without artificial colors and flavors. (Courtesy of General Mills via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal.

Food maker General Mills said Thursday that Classic Trix will return to supermarket shelves in October. But it will also continue to sell the version without artificial colors and flavors.

“We heard from many Trix fans that they missed the bright vibrant colors and the nostalgic taste of the classic Trix cereal,” said spokesman Mike Siemienas, explaining the move, which was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

In early 2016, General Mills switched to using natural sources for color, such as turmeric, strawberries and radishes. Its hope was that the change would appeal to parents who are increasingly concerned about what ingredients are in their food. But the cereal lost its famous neon colors, and the blue and green pieces had to go because the company couldn’t find natural replacements.

General Mills Inc. said it is also working on bringing back another fan favorite: Trix made in shapes of fruits, which it stopped selling a decade ago to return to round pieces.

The Minneapolis-based company said about 90 percent of its cereals, including Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs and Golden Grahams, are still made with no artificial flavors or colors.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s