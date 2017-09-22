Pink paint raises a stink

By Published:
NBC News Channel

(NBC NEWS) A Wisconsin makeup business is turning more than heads with its new paint scheme.

The owner of BB Makeup Cosmetic Bar says her new paint job was followed by a letter from the City of Hudson saying her business has violated municipal code which requires buildings to “consist of subtle, neutral or muted colors.”

“I think it’s a little bit of discrimination singling me out like that,” said Brooke Fleetwood, who painted her business pink about two months ago. “(Pink) is my business statement. It’s who I am. It’s my trademark.”

The owner of a bright yellow and green store called Dilly Dally says she’s never received a violation notice from the city and was not aware of the color ordinance.

“Well I don’t think it’s fair for one,” said Jenny Gunsallus, Dilly Dally’s owner. “I don’t think (the municipal code) should necessarily stand. Maybe someone thought that the pink was not their color of pink and the city wanted to enforce.”

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s