Pink paint raises a stink

(NBC NEWS) A Wisconsin makeup business is turning more than heads with its new paint scheme.

The owner of BB Makeup Cosmetic Bar says her new paint job was followed by a letter from the City of Hudson saying her business has violated municipal code which requires buildings to “consist of subtle, neutral or muted colors.”

“I think it’s a little bit of discrimination singling me out like that,” said Brooke Fleetwood, who painted her business pink about two months ago. “(Pink) is my business statement. It’s who I am. It’s my trademark.”

The owner of a bright yellow and green store called Dilly Dally says she’s never received a violation notice from the city and was not aware of the color ordinance.

“Well I don’t think it’s fair for one,” said Jenny Gunsallus, Dilly Dally’s owner. “I don’t think (the municipal code) should necessarily stand. Maybe someone thought that the pink was not their color of pink and the city wanted to enforce.”