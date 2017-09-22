Police need help finding burglary suspect

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Fairborn Police Department is asking the public to help them locate a suspect who has a warrant out for his arrest.

Police said David W. Harris is a suspect of home burglary that happened some time last month and they originally had contact Harris before recently being released from prison for burglary.

Police also said they worked with witnesses and identified the suspect as a white male who is almost 7 feet tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about where this suspect is, you are encouraged to call the Fairborn Police Dispatch Center at (937) 754-3000 or their Tip Line at 937-754-3018.