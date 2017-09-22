Police: Suspect robs banks within 10 mintues

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hamilton police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed two banks Thursday.

Police said the suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 900 block of NW Washington Boulevard and the US Bank on the 540 block of Main Street within 10 minutes Thursday afternoon after having a gun and receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives said they received several tips from the public and are working to learn more about this incident in an on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 513- 352-3040 or the Hamilton Police Department.

Police: Bank robber suspect View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Hamilton Police Department Hamilton Police Department Hamilton Police Department