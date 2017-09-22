Police: Suspect robs banks within 10 mintues

By Published: Updated:
Hamilton Police Department

HAMILTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Hamilton police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed two banks Thursday.

Police said the suspect robbed the Fifth Third Bank on the 900 block of NW Washington Boulevard and the US Bank on the 540 block of Main Street within 10 minutes Thursday afternoon after having a gun and receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

Detectives said they received several tips from the public and are working to learn more about this incident in an on-going investigation.

If you have any information about this incident please call Crime Stoppers at 513- 352-3040 or the Hamilton Police Department.

Police: Bank robber suspect

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s