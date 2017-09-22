Puerto Rican student raises money for hurricane relief

By Published: Updated:
Electricity poles and lines lay toppled on the road after Hurricane Maria hit the eastern region of the island, in Humacao, Puerto Rico, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017. The strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in more than 80 years destroyed hundreds of homes, knocked out power across the entire island and turned some streets into raging rivers in an onslaught that could plunge the U.S. territory deeper into financial crisis. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Puerto Rican student at the University of Dayton is raising money for hurricane relief.

There’s widespread devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed the island as a category three hurricane.

The storm knocked out power to the entire island. Rains flooded streets, and winds flattened trees and destroyed buildings.

Camila Negron says her entire family is in Puerto Rico trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the storm.

“Being so far away – it makes me be so desperate to be there,” she said.

Negron said she made contact with her mother, yesterday afternoon, after worrying for days.

“I was really stressed out. I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I knew she was okay but being so far away and seeing all the destruction was horrible for me. And I was really anxious; And trying to focus on school and other stuff was really hard, too.”

After seeing the damage left behind by the storm, Negron says she and more than 200 other Puerto Ricans studying in the US decided to come together and help.

“There was a lot of damage there,” Negron said. “Right now seeing all those pictures and my mom telling me all these stories, it’s unbelievable. And she says it’s unrecognizable.”

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page called “Students With Puerto Rico”.

The proceeds will help the victims of the storm.

 

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s