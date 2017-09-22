Puerto Rican student raises money for hurricane relief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Puerto Rican student at the University of Dayton is raising money for hurricane relief.

There’s widespread devastation in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria slammed the island as a category three hurricane.

The storm knocked out power to the entire island. Rains flooded streets, and winds flattened trees and destroyed buildings.

Camila Negron says her entire family is in Puerto Rico trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of the storm.

“Being so far away – it makes me be so desperate to be there,” she said.

Negron said she made contact with her mother, yesterday afternoon, after worrying for days.

“I was really stressed out. I couldn’t stop crying,” she said. “I knew she was okay but being so far away and seeing all the destruction was horrible for me. And I was really anxious; And trying to focus on school and other stuff was really hard, too.”

After seeing the damage left behind by the storm, Negron says she and more than 200 other Puerto Ricans studying in the US decided to come together and help.

“There was a lot of damage there,” Negron said. “Right now seeing all those pictures and my mom telling me all these stories, it’s unbelievable. And she says it’s unrecognizable.”

They’ve set up a GoFundMe page called “Students With Puerto Rico”.

The proceeds will help the victims of the storm.