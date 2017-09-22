‘Serial groper’ charged again with groping two women near OSU’s campus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Lonnie Sturdivant, the man officials have dubbed the “serial groper” is facing more charges after two women accused him of groping them at a bar near Ohio State University’s campus.

Sturdivant, 60, has been issued a summons by the Columbus Division of Police after the women said he groped them at a bar in the area of Frambes Avenue and N. High Street.

Sturdivant was just recently from jail after serving under a year for a similar conduct, according to police.

Last year, Sturdivant was arrested after touching a female student at the Ohio Union on Sept. 20.

Sturdivant has a history of fondling-related arrests, including two in 2015 for incidents at the Columbus State Community College library and an OSU area Panera Bread. He is a registered sex offender.

Sturdivant has more than 10 convictions for misdemeanor sexual imposition. He typically serves several months in jail and reoffends shortly after being released.

Sturdivant had been banned from campus in 2015.

Currently, Sturdivant has been charged with two counts of sexual imposition. He has not been arrested at this time.

