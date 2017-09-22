SNF on WDTN: Raiders vs Redskins

LANDOVER, Md. — The Oakland Raiders are rolling. Now they will try to improve to 3-0 in front of a national television audience.

After scoring a league-high 71 points in wins over the Tennessee Titans and New York Jets, Oakland travels to face the Washington Redskins in the Week 3 Sunday night game.

Washington, after losing to the Eagles at home in Week 1, calmed nerves in the nation’s capital a bit when they went out to the West Coast and defeated the Los Angeles Rams.

If you want to make it in the nation's capital, you have to be willing to put the work in. #HTTR@RAIDERS vs @Redskins on #SNF pic.twitter.com/BsuJpxl25x — SNF on NBC (@SNFonNBC) September 22, 2017

The Football Night in America pregame show begins at 7:00 pm Sunday.