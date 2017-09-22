Tech talker: Biometric security

(NBC News) – In this day and age, your eyes can be your passport, your fingerprint, can be your ticket to a baseball game, and you can even use your face to unlock an iPhone.

More companies are embracing biometric identification, but it’s raising privacy and security concerns.

“We should be worried about whether or not this stuff is going to adversely affect our lives,” says CNET’s Ian Sheer.

The Senate is questioning Apple about who has access to face ID information.

In a statement, Apple said, “Face ID data never leaves the device, is encrypted and protected.”

Experts say it’s a better option than passwords, mainly because we are so terrible at making them.

“We are really bad at it we don’t use good passwords not good about changing our passwords very often and so we just can’t be trusted with it let’s be honest,” says Sherr.

