Flyers drop PFL opener at Morehead State

MOREHEAD, Ky. – The University of Dayton football team dropped a 34-28 decision at Morehead State Saturday in the Pioneer Football League opener for both teams. Morehead scored the last 21 points of the game over the last eleven-and-a-half minutes of the game.

The Flyers are now 1-3 on the year, while the Eagles even their record at 2-2.

Dayton was led by running backs Sean Prophit and Tucker Yinger, who each gained 104 yards rushing, and quarterback Kyle Kaparos, who was 13 of 23 passing for 163 yards, and also ran for 54.

UD is back home next Saturday, Sept. 30 against PFL preseason favorite San Diego. It will be a special 12 noon kickoff. The San Diego game is Dayton’s annual alumni reunion game, and the featured guests of honor will be the members of the 2007 team that won a PFL title, defeated Albany in the Gridiron Classic, and was named the NCAA Division I-AA Mid-Major National Champions.

GAME SUMMARY

•For the first time this season, UD did not crack the scoreboard first. Morehead State drove took the opening kickoff and drove 67 yards on seven plays. Jarin Higginbotham caught a 38-yard deep ball from Page Lawson to give MSU a 7-0 lead.

•Dayton came right back, tying the game on a Sean Prophit eight-yard run after an eight-play, 78-yard drive. 7-7 after one quarter.

•The Flyers needed seven plays to go 75 yards, taking the lead on running back Cole Kaparos’ first career TD, a one-yard run.

•Just before halftime, J.P. Forcucci took a swing pass from Kyle Kaparos and turned it into a 40-ayrd TD, giving UD a 21-7 leads at halftime.

•Duquesne answered just before halftime with a 68-yard drive, with Stuart hitting Kellon Taylor from 15 to make the halftime score Duquesne 21, Dayton 14.

•The Eagles used another long pass, this time a 52-yard catch-and run by Christian Robinson, to cut the Dayton lead to 21-13 (after a missed PAT) for the only scoring in the third quarter.

•Dayton used 14 plays to go 69 yards to open the fourth quarter scoring, with quarterback Kyle Kaparos also scoring his first career TD on a six-yard run. Dayton 28, Morehead 13

•Morehead State scored another long TD, this time on the ground to make it an eight point game. Logan Holbrook broke through for a 60-yard run. Dayton 20, Morehead 20

•MSU scored again, Robinson from Page for a seven-yard score, but as he did to preserve the SEMO win in week two, linebacker Jack Crain intercepted the pass on the two-point try, keeping the Dayton lead at 28-26.

•The Flyers moved the ball down the field and burned 3:35 off the clock, but turned it over on downs at the MSU 17. The Eagles took the lead four plays later on a Page to Robinson 55-yard connection. The two-point conversion was good and Morehead State led 34-28.

•With just 44 seconds to work with, Dayton moved the ball from its own 34 to the MSU 17. But the final play with three seconds left was incomplete in the end zone, and Morehead held on.

STATS

•Prophit’s 100-yard game was the first of his career. He carried the ball 16 times for a 6.5 yard-per-carry average.

•Yinger carried the ball 20 times for his 104 yards. It was his third 100-yard game of the season, and the seventh of his career. He now has 1,758 yards rushing, 16th all-time at Dayton.

•Kyle Kaparos was 13 of 23 passing for a career-high 163 yards. He also ran the ball 11 times for 54 yards. He came into the game with 17 attempts for minus-2 yards.

•Adam Trautman led UD in receptions for the fourth time this year, with six catches for 45 yards.

•J.P. Forcucci added three catches for 62 yards.

•Three Flyer defenders reached double figures in tackles –Jack Crain (11), Jason Balogh (10, 6 solo) and Andrew McCormick (10).

• Sean Smith averaged 42.4 yards per punt, and two were inside the 20 with no touchbacks.

NOTES

•All four Dayton games this year have been decided by six points or less.

•The Flyers have not been shutout in 458 straight games, the best active string in college football.

•Tucker Yinger now has 1,758 yards rushing, 16th all-time at Dayton, in just 22 career games.