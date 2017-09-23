Hot and humid this weekend

For the first official weekend of fall, it will feel more like July.  Highs for today will continue to run more than 10 degrees above average.  It will be hot and humid for outdoor activities such as the Tipp City Mum Festival and the Oktoberfest at the Dayton Art Institute.

TODAY:  Sunny, hot and humid.  High around 90

TONIGHT:  Clear and mild.  Low 64

SUNDAY: Sunny, continued hot and humid. High near 90

The heat will continue into early next week.  Then temperatures will swing below average by the end of the week.

