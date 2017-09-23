Knicks agree to trade Carmelo Anthony to Thunder

FILE - In this April 4, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks’ Carmelo Anthony (7) checks in as coach Jeff Hornacek, left, watches during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls in New York. The Knicks said Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, they expect Anthony will attend training camp when they report next week. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the New York Knicks have agreed to trade Carmelo Anthony to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Knicks will get Enes Kanter, Doug McDermott and a draft pick.

The person spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because the trade had not been announced.

A day after saying they expected their All-Star forward to be at training camp Monday, the Knicks finally found a trade they were seeking since last season. It puts Anthony into a loaded Oklahoma City lineup that includes NBA MVP Russell Westbrook and Paul George, who was acquired from Indiana this summer.

Anthony will see his old teammates soon: The Knicks open the regular season at Oklahoma City on Oct. 19.

