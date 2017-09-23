Local health network fills truck with donations for Hurricane Irma victims

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Health Network hosted a community donation drive Saturday afternoon.

Community members came together to fill a semi-trailer for Hurricane Irma victims.

Donation items include water, clothing, and hygiene products.

“We’ve had an excellent turnout from our community. So many people have dropped off items, stopped to volunteer, saw something on Facebook, came out. It’s really just been a great. It’s been a great turnout. Really, really happy about it,” said Kelly Fackle, Director of Grandview Foundation.

Adventist Community Services will handle the distribution of products when the truck arrives in Florida.