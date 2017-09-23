Mum Festival kicks off in Tipp City

By Published: Updated:
(The Mum Festival court rides on a float at the 2017 Mum Festival parade in Tipp City, Ohio on Saturday, September 23rd.)

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — A popular Miami County tradition kicked off in Tipp City on Saturday morning.

The 58th annual Mum Festival began with a parade through downtown, ending at the Tipp City park.

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘Honoring Our Heroes’.

The parade featured several entries dedicated to the U.S. Military.

There were also plenty of traditional entries, including local Boy and Girl Scout troops.

Several high school bands performed, including Tippecanoe, Wayne, Miami East and Bethel.

The Mum Festival wraps up on Sunday at the Tipp City Park. Booths open at 11 a.m., with the festival ending at 6 p.m.

