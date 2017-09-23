Safety regulators fine Ohio factory making footballs for NFL

Associated Press Published:
Footballs produced at the Wilson factory in Ada, Ohio (WDTN Photo)
Footballs produced at the Wilson factory in Ada, Ohio (WDTN Photo)

ADA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio factory that makes footballs for the National Football League has been fined by federal regulators over workplace safety violations.

Wilson Sporting Goods is facing more than $65,000 in fines after two inspections at its factory in Ada, which makes about 700,000 footballs each year. The factory churns out footballs used in the Super Bowl and by many colleges and high schools.

The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration says the alleged safety violations are related to failing to cut the power on machines before workers performed maintenance. The agency says one worker lost part of a finger in one accident.

The company didn’t return a message seeking comment.

Regulators say they visited the plant in February and June.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s