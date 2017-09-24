At least 1 killed, 7 injured in mass shooting at Nashville church

WKRN Web Staff Published: Updated:

NASHVILLE, TN (WKRN) –At least one person was killed and seven others injured in what officials are calling a “mass casualty” incident at a church in Antioch Sunday morning.

Nashville Metro police responded to the Burnette Chapel Church of Christ on Pin Hook Road at 11 a.m.

Nashville fire officials confirm there at least one person and seven others were injured. Most of the injured are over 65 years old, authorities said.

The victims were transportedly to area hospitals. None of their identities were immediately known.

Roads around the church are shut down, including LaVergne Couchville Pike off Old Hickory Blvd., and Hobson Pike according to WKRN-TV in Nashville.
