DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Shell gas station.

Crews were called out to the gas station on Stanley Avenue around 6 a.m. Saturday.

According to police reports, a man pulled out a gun, held it to the clerk’s head demanding money.

The suspect got away with about $300. No one was hurt.

If you have any information on the suspect, you’re asked to call police.