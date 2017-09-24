Man fatally shot in officer-involved shooting in Indiana

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A New Castle man was shot dead Sunday morning after he shot a New Castle officer in the chest.

The incident happened around 4 a.m. when officers responded to reports of a man breaking into cars.

Upon officers’ arrival, 24-year-old Jarred Burke attempted to flee the scene on bike. A K9 unit was then deployed, catching Burke behind a church located in the 1700 block of Columbus Street.

As officers attempted to call off the dog and arrest Burke, the suspect pulled out a gun and shot one of the officers in the chest. The officer returned fire on Burke.

Burke would succumb to his injuries at the hospital.

The officer’s injuries aren’t believed to be serious as he was protected by a vest.