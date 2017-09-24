Man injured in apparent drive-by shooting in Dayton

WDTN Staff Published:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton police are looking for the suspect in an apparent drive-by shooting.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police went to Germantown Street at Washington Street just before 5:00 a.m. Sunday after friends of the victim called 911. They told police a man was shot in the leg.

A second person called 911 saying the shots came from a Chrysler 300 that sped off down Germantown Street.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. We’re working to learn his condition.

