Miami Valley football fans weigh-in on Trump-NFL controversy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – People around the country and across the Miami Valley are reacting Sunday after more than a hundred NFL players stood together in solidarity following choice words from President Trump.

During a rally in Alabama, President Trump said, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners,” President Trump said. “When somebody disrespects our flag, say get the son of a bitch off the field. Out, he’s fired. He’s fired.”

The remarks sparked backlash from dozens of NFL teams and other organizations as well like MLB.

“Players kneeling is something I really don’t get offended about,” said Adam Plank who was at Brixx Ice Company, a downtown Dayton establishment Sunday.

“To protest in that way is a slap in the face,” Charlie Dryer said. “To all of the military people that have ever served us.”

President Trump’s initial remarks targeted players like Colin Kaepernick who protested police brutality against blacks, taking a knee during the national anthem. It was a trend he started last year when he was still playing in the NFL.

“As an exit military, every time some kneels during,” Phillip Arszman said. “The national anthem is disgracing those people that gave their life so they could kneel.”

“They’re not doing it to try,” Plank said. “And disrespect the military or the flag or anything like that. They have their own reasons.”

“Divisive comments like these demonstrate,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “An unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players.”

No Cincinnati Bengals players knelt during the national anthem, however some players come out locking arms before the game.

The Bengals released the following statement Sunday:

“Football and politics don’t mix easily. Fans come to NFL games to watch great competition on the playing field and that’s where our focus should be.”