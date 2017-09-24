Officials consider making changes to Air Force marathon

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Air Force marathon officials say they are considering making changes to their races after attendance dropped by nearly 2,000 runners.

Marathon director Rob Aguiar says race officials are exploring adding a shorter race and enabling runners to do more than one event.

Race figures show the 5K and 10k races both sold out this month, but the half- and full-marathons came up short of previous years.

Aguiar says the Air Force marathon is not the only race seeing lower numbers. Race industry reports say there has been an increase in the number of races across the United States, while the number of runners actually finishing races has dropped.

Aguiar says marathon organizers want to hear from runners first before making any changes.