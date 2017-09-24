The heat continues today. Highs around 90.

It reached 90 degrees on Saturday. Normal high is 73. Today we should be around 90 degrees again under full sunshine. If you will be outside at one of the many area festivals or outdoor activities today, be sure to hydrate frequently and try to take breaks in the shade if possible.

TODAY: Sunny, continued hot and humid. High near 90

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Low 63

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 88

The heat will continue through Tuesday. A cold front will usher in much cooler temperatures by the end of the week.